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Mattress Factory presents rarely seen photographs by artist Greer Lankton
4 days ago
PITTSBURGH, PA.- Mattress Factory presents Greer Lankton: Could It Be Love. Curated by Francis Schichtel and Jordan Weitzman, the exhibition features rarely seen photographs created by Lankton (1958–1996), newly printed for the first time from the artist's original slides, prints, and negatives. The show offers a new perspective on the pioneering trans artist whose visceral dolls were central to her explorations of a fraught relationship with the human body. Her photographs are presented alongside ephemera from the Greer Lankton Collection at Mattress Factory, and the exhibition is accompanied by a new essay from the scholar and poet S. Brook Corfman.