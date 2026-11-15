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Battle Creek Residents Get First Look at Three Finalists Vying to Replace Chief Bagley
By Ian Ostrander,4 days ago
Battle Creek residents will get their first face-to-face look at the three finalists hoping to become the city's next police chief this Monday, when the candidates appear at a public meet-and-greet ahead of a planned leadership change at the top of the department. The event comes as Chief Shannon Bagley prepares to retire by the end of the year after more than three decades in public safety and law enforcement.