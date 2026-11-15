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Jitish Kallat explores cosmic scales and human history in Mumbai exhibition
4 days ago
MUMBAI.- What happens when humanity’s earthly histories are viewed against the vastness of the cosmos?. Jitish Kallat: Conjectures on a Paper Sky brings this question into focus through an ambitious exhibition exploring the intersections of science, political power, technological ambition and human precarity. Presented by the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum (BDLM) and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), the major solo exhibition is curated by scholar and curator Dr Alexandra Munroe, with curatorial advisor Tasneem Zakaria Mehta of BDLM. Opening in Mumbai on November 13, 2026, the exhibition is supported by the Saat Saath Arts Foundation and Nature Morte.