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Paul Thiebaud Gallery presents recent still-life paintings by Ray Kleinlein
4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CA.- Paul Thiebaud Gallery is presenting Ray Kleinlein: Recent Paintings. On view are eleven oil paintings of Kleinlein’s recent body of work where he explores the visual possibilities of everyday objects, arranging and stacking them into compositions that balance color, geometry, wit, and orchestrated tension. The exhibition will be on view through January 9, 2027.