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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up and more sunshine for the second half of your weekend
By Geneva Zoltek,4 days ago
PHOENIX — We're tracking a brief break from unsettled weather as we wrap up the weekend, with the next storm system headed for Arizona Tuesday. Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temps warming back up to more seasonable levels. We'll see another dry day Monday with a high temperatures in the Valley getting a boost to 80 degrees which is slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.