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Thomas Scheibitz debuts new paintings and sculptures in solo exhibition at SprÃ¼th Magers
4 days ago
BERLIN.- The more we are immersed in our own time, the more we are subject to its prejudices and influence. Forms flow, swell, sink or transform into one another, but not everyone has the eye to notice. This thought serves as the starting point for an extensive reflection on the reception of art, and the role of the artist, since the advent of modernism. Early modernism's crisis of language, where inherited words failed to capture the new experiences of modern life, inevitably spilled over into how art was received and interpreted. It is this field of tension that Thomas Scheibitz's Figuren unter Einfluss ("Figures Under Influence") navigates, an exhibition that, in the broadest terms, conceives of us as figures under the influence of our environments and their effects.