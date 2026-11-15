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GfZK Leipzig presents first German survey of artist Sara Sejin Chang
4 days ago
LEIPZIG.- The GfZK presents the first survey exhibition in Germany devoted to Korean-Dutch artist Sara Sejin Chang (Sara van der Heide). In a poetic body of works, she explores aspects of Eurocentric thinking and lays bare the colonial structures that continue to shape the world today. Through film, installation, and painting, she develops tongue-in-cheek, enchanting forms of healing that extend beyond the individual to address society as a whole. She draws on knowledge such as shamanism, as seen in her film installation Dismemberment, which also lends its title to the exhibition. The term describes a symbolic, spiritual process in which an existing identity is taken apart and reassembled. This process opens up not only new perspectives, but also the possibility of profound transformation.