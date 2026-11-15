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International artists install public artworks across Tokyo's historic harbor parks
4 days ago
TOKYO.- The TOKYO ATLAS International Art Exhibition aims to create a platform where art fosters new ways of seeing, thinking, and interacting, grounded in Tokyo as a city shaped by intersecting international cultural currents. The waterfront area that serves as the venue quite literally represents a global city open to the sea, making it a setting that aligns closely with the exhibition’s intent.