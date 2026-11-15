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Weekley Homes Pays $16M for North Scottsdale Land, Eyes 32 Luxury Houses
By David Martinez,4 days ago
128th St. & Ranch Gate Rd. — Approximate Site of Planned Housing Development. A 38-acre stretch of land at the southeast corner of 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road in north Scottsdale has sold to luxury homebuilder Weekley Homes LLC for $16 million, with room for up to 32 single-family houses on the site. The deal closes out a chapter for what brokers describe as one of the last big undeveloped parcels left in that part of the city.
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