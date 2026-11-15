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Albuquerque Developer Lee Blaugrund Razes Old Furniture Warehouse For 377K-Square-Foot Project
By Keisha Beckett,4 days ago
The former American Home Furniture warehouse near Albuquerque's Big I interchange has been demolished, clearing the way for a 377,414-square-foot industrial project from developer Lee Blaugrund. The demolition marks another chapter in the slow unwinding of a retail chain that spent decades anchoring New Mexico's furniture market before its collapse this year.
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