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Corinth Forecast: Freeze Tonight, Then Dry 70s and Fire Risk
By Jon R Myers,4 days ago
The Corinth forecast calls for one more hard frost and a low near 28 degrees tonight before a slow, bone-dry warm-up carries afternoon highs back to around 70 by the middle of next week. The National Weather Service in Memphis said Saturday that no meaningful rain is expected for at least seven days, a stretch that is likely to worsen the drought across Alcorn, Tishomingo and Prentiss counties and nudge fire danger higher each afternoon.