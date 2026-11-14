undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Turner scores twice and Nevada beats Nothern Illinois 28-7
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Herschel Turner rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns as Nevada beat Northern Illinois 28-7 on Saturday. The Wolf Pack (4-6, 3-3 Mountain West) built a 21-0 halftime lead behind Turner and quarterback AJ Bianco. Turner opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added a 29-yard score early in the second. Bianco then connected with Trace Estes for a 51-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.