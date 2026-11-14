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Rochelle, Thompson in Double Figures, Men’s Basketball Drops Opener to SNHU
4 days ago
WALTHAM, Mass. — Junior guard Todd Rochelle (Laurelton, N.Y.) had 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds and sophomore forward Terence Thompson (Rochester, N.Y.) tallied 11 points and grabbed seven boards as Caldwell men's basketball fell in its season opener to Southern New Hampshire University, 74-69, in the first round of the NE10/CACC Challenge at Charles A. Dana Center on Saturday.