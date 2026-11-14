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Stolen Backpack at Delta’s JFK Carousel Tracked to D.C., What Caused Friday’s FAA Ground Stop, and United’s Fake Booze Rule
By Chris Carley,3 days ago
Aloha from Honolulu! My wife and I are in town with some friends and family for the North Dakota State vs. Hawaii football game!. I usually open these with a story about strangers. This week, two of the people in the lead story are guys I actually know. One lost a backpack at JFK. The other chased it to Washington, D.C.
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