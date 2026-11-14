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What We Learned After The Wisconsin Win
By Dave Lomonico,3 days ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Taking a look at Maryland's 24-21 win against Wisconsin Nov. 14;. Make no mistake: This was an ugly football game, and truth be told the Terps’ offense, special teams and coaching staff did everything they could to gift Wisconsin the victory. But Maryland’s defense rose to the occasion in the face of all kinds of adversity to deliver the improbable win in College Park.