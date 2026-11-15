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Turnovers doom Norfolk State in loss at Morgan State
By Marc Davis,4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD (WTKR)- It certainly will not go down as the prettiest game by Norfolk State during Michael Vick's tenure as head coach. The Spartans committed six turnovers, three of which led to all of Morgan State's points, in a 17-7 loss to the Bears on Saturday in NSU's final road game of 2026. The defeat dropped the green and gold to 4-7 on the season, 0-4 in MEAC play.
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