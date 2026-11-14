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South Carolina State defeats North Carolina Central to win its third straight MEAC football championship
By Chris Stevens,4 days ago
South Carolina State woke up in the second half and put their third straight MEAC football championship to bed. The Bulldogs (9-2, 4-0 MEAC) held North Carolina Central scoreless in the second half and scored two touchdowns of their own to secure a 38-24 victory at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium Saturday afternoon.
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