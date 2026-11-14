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How consistency, camaraderie have fueled 49ers' strong offensive line in 2026
By Jennifer Lee Chan,4 days ago
SANTA CLARA - The 49ers are proving that consistency pays off when it comes to offensive line play. San Francisco's offensive front, led by All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and long-time coach Chris Foerster, quietly has been putting together one of its best campaigns to date after starting the 2026 NFL season with a franchise-record four consecutive games without allowing a quarterback sack.