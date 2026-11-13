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OSD board votes to close three elementary schools in Olympia
By P. Jade Asumbrado,11 days ago
The Olympia School District Board of Directors voted to close three elementary schools ahead of the start of the 2027-28 school year. The board passed Resolution 689: Authorizing School Closures, which will shut down McKenny Elementary School, Madison Elementary School and LP Brown Elementary School. The OSD Board of Directors made the decision at a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12.