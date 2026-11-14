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Military Skate Announces 8th Annual Veterans Day Event at Vans Skatepark in Huntington Beach
By ShreddER,2 days ago
Military Skate is bringing veterans and skateboarders together for its 8th Annual Veterans Day Event on November 21 at Vans Off The Wall Skatepark in Huntington Beach, California. The event will welcome professional skateboarders, veterans, and local skaters for an evening of skating, food, and community activities. Steve Van Doren...
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