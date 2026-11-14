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Dom DeLuca Gets a Surprise Visit From Deftones Frontman Chino Moreno at Brooklyn Projects
By ShreddER,2 days ago
Before becoming the frontman of Deftones, Chino Moreno had a serious interest in skateboarding and spent much of his younger years skating in the streets. At one point, he even considered pursuing skateboarding professionally before music took over and Deftones began gaining recognition. Although his career took him in a...
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