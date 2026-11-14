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Ravens' Jesse Minter 'very impressed' by Jacoby Brissett, feels team is 'refreshed' after mini bye week
By Bobby Kownack Digital Content Producer,4 days ago
It will have been 10 days since the Ravens acquired Jacoby Brissett in a trade with the Cardinals by the time Baltimore faces the Chargers on Monday Night Football. The quarterback referred to learning the team's offense over the past week and a half as a "crash course," and by all accounts, he's aced it.