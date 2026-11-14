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Phoenix Driver Hits 170 MPH on Loop 202, Says He Wanted One Last Drive
By David Martinez,4 days ago
Loop 202 & Sky Harbor Blvd. — Approximate Site of High-Speed Driving. A driver is facing reckless driving and endangerment accusations after Arizona state troopers say they clocked a gray 2023 BMW M2 racing down Loop 202 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 170 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver allegedly cut across every lane of traffic to reach the McClintock Drive exit, and when troopers caught up with the car off the freeway, they found it had no license plate.
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