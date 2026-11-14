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2026 Patriot League Volleyball Championship Field Set (11.14.26)
4 days ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The field of six for the 2026 Patriot League Volleyball Championship is set after the Patriot League regular-season schedule concluded on Saturday evening. American (20-5, 15-1 PL) earned the top seed for the second straight season and captured the regular-season title for the 19th time in program history after finishing with a 15-1 record in Patriot League play. The Eagles have posted a 30-2 record across the last two seasons in Patriot League matches.