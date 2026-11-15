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Gavin Newsom Reveals When He’ll Decide on 2028 Presidential Run
By Mariane Angela,4 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Thursday he expects to decide in early January whether to run for president in 2028, around the time his second term as governor ends. “We’ll spend the next few weeks with the family and make a decision early January,” Newsom told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency during a trip to Antalya for the United Nations climate summit.