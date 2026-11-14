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Warriors Fall to 1-1 in NBA Cup as Spurs Win 11th Straight
By Kalyb Champion,12 days ago
The Warriors fell behind 18-0 and trailed by as many as 43 points in a 123-85 NBA Cup defeat to the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday. With the loss, the Dubs fall to 1-1 in group play and have dropped consecutive games for the first time since their 0-3 start to the season. The Spurs extend the league’s longest active winning streak to 11, tying the Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference and move atop West Group C. Stephon Castle led the way for the Spurs with 32 points, six assists and five rebounds, while LJ Cryer paced the Warriors with a career-high 20 points and six 3-pointers.