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Week in Review: Markets Managed to Shine Despite Nvidia's Dark Shadow
By Dimitra DeFotis,2 days ago
When one man's resignation at one technology company dominates the market week, it begs the question: what did we miss?. Oil prices fell 1.4% to near $89 per barrel last week, with no resolution of the U.S.-Iran conflict. Cool PPI data offset hot CPI data, but the U.S. inflation situation all but cements a December interest rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The U.S dollar and Treasury yields spiked higher, and major indexes continued a post midterm-election rally.