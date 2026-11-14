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At 35, Lindy Duncan on the cusp of enormous LPGA career first
By Jill Painter Lopez,4 days ago
At 35 years old, Lindy Duncan has put herself in a position she’s never enjoyed in trying to win her first LPGA Tour event—the outright lead heading into the final round. Duncan shot a one-under 69 to take over the 54-hole lead in The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. She leads by one over Hye-Jin Choi and two over Yuri Yoshida, who earned her first win at the BMW Championship last month.