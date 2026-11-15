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Friday Night Football playoff bracket announced
4 days ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Nearly 20 area high school football teams have qualified for the 2026 state playoffs. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the playoff bracket for all eight classifications on Saturday. First round games kick off this Friday, Nov. 6, with championship games played Dec. 10-12 at neutral sites. Games through the regional championships are played at the higher seeds.