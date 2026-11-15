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Georgia marks return to No. 1 by routing Missouri 48-21 behind Frazier and Stockton
By PAUL NEWBERRY — Associated Press,4 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — This time, Georgia will be spending more than one week at No. 1. Nate Frazier ran for three touchdowns, Gunner Stockton accounted for a pair of scores and the Bulldogs marked their return to the top spot by racing to a 31-point lead in the first half on the way to a 48-21 victory over Missouri on Saturday.