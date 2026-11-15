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Taylorville Memorial Hospital’s Ryan Pavolka Earns Leadership Award
By Dylan Clark,4 days ago
Ryan Pavolka, environment of care and emergency preparedness coordinator at Taylorville Memorial Hospital (TMH), has been named a Four Under 40 honoree by the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN). The award recognizes new and emerging leaders at ICAHN member hospitals. Pavolka received the honor during the organization’s annual conference...
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