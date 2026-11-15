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McNeese surrenders 21 unanswered points, falls to SE Louisiana on the road
By Jack Meyer,4 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys gave up 21 second half points to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions en route to a 21-17 loss on Saturday night. The first half was all McNeese, as the Cowboys scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead going into halftime. However, neither score came from the McNeese offense; the first touchdown came on a blocked punt return, while the latter one was a pick six from Safir Stills-Bey.
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