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Miami County Judge Hands Historic Black Cemetery to Freedpeople's Descendants
By Tamika VanderMeer,11 days ago
Miami County Court of Common Pleas — Court That Approved Cemetery Transfer. A Miami County judge has approved transferring ownership of a historic African American cemetery and two neighboring lots to Land of the Freed, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Randolph Freedpeople. The cemetery, located in Springcreek Township, holds the graves of nearly 200 people, many of them descendants of the Randolph Freedpeople, along with Civil War veterans.