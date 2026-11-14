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US sports scramble back to normal after FAA ground stop upends team travel
By MAURA CAREY AP Sports Writer,4 days ago
How did the FAA ground stop affect college football schedules?. Why did the Cleveland Cavaliers reschedule their travel plans?. Why did some teams use charter buses during the FAA ground stop?. Major sporting events slowly returned to normal Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for several...