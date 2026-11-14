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No. 8 Tennessee boots Texas A&M with field goals, defense
By NCAAFB Premium News,4 days ago
No. 8 Tennessee dominated with defense and special teams to earn a 22-7 Southeastern Conference victory over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas. Cooper Ranvier kicked a career-high five field goals for the Vols (8-2, 5-2 SEC) while the defense limited the Aggies to 179 total yards. That included just 62 yards during a scoreless second half when none of Texas A&M’s seven drives lasted more than four plays.