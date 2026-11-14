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Parent Petition Seeks to Change Upper School Phone Policy
By Sophie D.,4 days ago
At the 2026 Back to School Night, ninth-grade parents raised concerns surrounding the current Upper School Phone Policy and the use of cell phones on campus. After recognizing that many families shared the same concerns, ninth grade parent Eryn Hoffman created a WhatsApp group that roughly 30 ninth-grade parents joined to share observations and thoughts. The members of this group chat drafted a joint electronic letter requesting a review of the Upper School phone policy. The letter was shared among parents across multiple grade levels, eventually receiving about 150 electronic signatures from parents of students in fourth through 12th grade.
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