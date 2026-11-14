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A Long-Awaited Revival: Thursday Detention Makes Its Return to Westridge
By Isis L.,4 days ago
Recently, a familiar name has resurfaced around Westridge—Thursday Detention. After a year of inactivity, the student-run satirical publication has returned with a new editorial team and the recent October edition. Specializing in finding the “joy and humor in Westridge students’ everyday lives”, Thursday Detention offers students a space to share their humor and perspectives. Spyglass Photographer and Thursday Detention Editor-in-Chief Allison F. ’27 describes it as “a place where students can share their truest self in a way.”