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Where to Start With Julia Garner: Ozark, Inventing Anna or The Assistant
By Jo Patel,2 days ago
Start with Ozark if you want to see what Julia Garner can do with a supporting role. Pick The Assistant if you have one evening and want a workplace drama that unfolds over one day. Inventing Anna makes the most sense when you want Garner at the center. Use the first hour to ask what each character wants from the people around her: what a business partner needs from a family, what a junior assistant needs from an employer, and what someone claiming to be an heiress needs from the people she hopes to persuade.