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What Stanley Tucci Does With Food in Big Night and Searching for Italy
By Jo Patel,2 days ago
In Big Night, Stanley Tucci plays one of two brothers hoping a single dinner can save their restaurant. In the first season of Searching for Italy, he travels to Sicily in search of a baked dish that also appears in the movie. If you watch the two together, you can follow one dish from a fictional dinner to the part of Italy where Tucci went looking for another example.