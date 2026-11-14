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Star-Studded Seasons Galore: A Fall Sports Roundup
By Jane K.,4 days ago
Cramming five sports into one athletic season is one recipe for keeping fans on the edge of their seats, and this year especially did not disappoint. Not only did varsity volleyball make a miraculous run to a CIF Championship, flag football advanced all the way to the CIF semifinals for the first time in their history. A CIF Regional Individual from golf, a long-awaited CIF playoff run from varsity tennis, and consistent performances from cross country topped off one of the most spectacular spectacles of Tiger athletics in a while.