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What placing TreVeyon Henderson on IR, activating Greg Van Roten and Reggie Gilliam means for the Patriots
By Bernd Buchmasser,4 days ago
The Patriots made three roster moves ahead of their game against the Lions. At around 10 p.m. local time in Germany on Saturday, the New England Patriots announced that they have made some changes to their roster. Running back TreVeyon Henderson was headed to injured reserve due to the illness that has kept him out since late October, while fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten were both activated from IR.