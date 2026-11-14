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The Oak Ridge Boys bass vocalist Richard Sterban dies at 83
By Buddy Iahn,4 days ago
The New Jersey native anchored one of America’s most beloved vocal groups for more than five decades. Richard Sterban, whose deep bass voice anchored The Oak Ridge Boys for more than half a century and whose rumbling refrain on “Elvira” became one of the most familiar sounds in American music, died Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, due to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after fighting a long, hard battle with cancer. He was 83. His death was announced by his family and The Oak Ridge Boys.