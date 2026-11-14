undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HARD KNOX: Carmichaels’ Knox Basinger makes waves on two wheels
12 days ago
CARMICHAELS, Pa. (November 14, 2026) - Second generation rider and Carmichaels native Knox Basinger put up big numbers in his first full season on two wheels, and despite an obvious lack in experience, the eight-year-old excelled at a rapid pace, highlighting competition with a trio of national top-tens, two of which sanctioned by Grand National Cross Country (GNCC).