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2002 GMC Yukon XL For Sale
By Michael Accardi,4 days ago
This 2002 GMC Yukon XL SLT is a 3/4-ton K2500 built around the 8.1L Vortec big-block, a configuration that does not turn up often. The seller lists it as a complete truck offered as a project, restoration candidate, or donor, with 117,000 miles and a clean title. It has been garage-stored, with original, family-only ownership, but it has not been started or driven in over two years. It is located in Bowmansdale, Pennsylvania.