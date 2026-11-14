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Orange grades in miraculous NC State win: Defensive picks, receiver heroics
By Nicholas Alumkal,4 days ago
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Improbably, shockingly, miraculously, Syracuse beat NC State Saturday. The Orange rebounded from a 28-13 fourth-quarter deficit to come alive in the final period to shock the Wolfpack and keep their bowl chances alive. It was SU’s first road comeback when trailing by at least 15 points since 2012.
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