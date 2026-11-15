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The 2026-27 Growing Wisconsin Magazine is Available Now
By Brooklyn Bolle,4 days ago
The DATCP has announced that the 2026-27 Growing Wisconsin Magazine is now available online and in print. This new addition highlights the investments Wisconsin has made in the agriculture industry. It also features grants to support conservation practices, innovative processing, food distribution, on-farm research, and market expansion. Readers of the...