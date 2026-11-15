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DIVINER: Occult Synth Firmware For The Cardputer
By Elliot Williams,4 days ago
We see some strange software around these parts, but this is probably the strangest. DIVINER is a firmware for the M5 Cardputer, which is an interesting device in its own right, being essentially a tiny ESP32-S3 dev kit with an even tinier screen, keyboard, some GPIOs, I2C, and an audio jack for output. It is essentially a blank canvas that can do anything if you write the firmware for it.