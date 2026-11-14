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Two Teams The Red Sox Should Call About Jarren Duran After Jake Bauers Move
By Aaliyan Mohammed,4 days ago
The Boston Red Sox outfield logjam has been a talking point for over a year now, but the designated hitter spot has allowed them to get by without too many problems. The fact that Roman Anthony was injured also prevented problems with playing time between Anthony, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida. However, the Red Sox agreed to a deal with Jake Bauers and will reportedly use him primarily as a designated hitter.