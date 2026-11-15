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Red Land goes the distance, but Palmyra survives 4-3 in shootout to move on to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals
By Jana Benscoter,4 days ago
For 60 minutes, two overtimes, and most of a shootout, Red Land simply refused to blink. The Patriots held the defending state champions — the Palmyra Cougars — scoreless until Leigha Kane stepped up for the decisive stroke, sending Palmyra past Red Land 4-3 Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.