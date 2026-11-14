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Virginia’s Largest School District Touts Mediocrity
4 days ago
On Nov. 4, leaders of Fairfax County Public Schools emailed parents to brag that district students outperformed their peers across Virginia on the SAT. The class of 2026 averaged 1,184, which is 71 points above the Virginia average of 1,113 and 139 points above the global average of 1,045. The letter linked in the email claimed that the scores “show the power and promise of public education” by surpassing state and global averages on the SAT.
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